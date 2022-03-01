Sony Xperia 1 IV renders surface in the wild, design mostly unchanged with large bezels

Sony launched its Xperia 1 III last year. According to a new report, Sony has been working on its flagship smartphone's successor, which will be called Sony Xperia 1 IV. And now, renders of the upcoming Sony smartphone have leaked in the wild. Leaked renders showcase the design of the Sony Xperia 1 IV, and it looks like it will retain a very similar design as the last generation Xperia 1 III.

As we can see in the images above, the phone will still retain the boxy design. It will also have a 6.5-inch OLED screen with large bezels on the top and the bottom. Thanks to the large bezels, the phone will come with front-facing stereo speakers. The back of the smartphone shows that the Xperia 1 IV will come with a vertical triple-camera setup.

One of the interesting things about the Sony Xperia 1 IV renders is that they show the smartphone with the 3.5mm headphone jack. If this is true, Sony could be the only flagship smartphone maker that still offers the headphone jack on their smartphone. The side frame of the smartphone will also host the fingerprint sensor, the renders show.

GizNext was also able to confirm some of the specifications of the Xperia 1 IV. According to their report, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1, it will come with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and host a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The camera sensors are reportedly all 12MP lenses, but there seems to be a new telescopic lens that didn't use to be there before.

Source: GizNext