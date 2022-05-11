Everything you need to know about the new Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony today finally announced its latest flagship smartphone in the series, the Sony Xperia 1 IV. The new premium device packs a lot, and it has improved camera capabilities, and it borrows some Pro features from the Sony Xperia Pro and Pro-i smartphones.

The new Xperia 1 IV comes with a similar look to the previous Xperia 1 III. It still packs the same 6.5-inch OLED 120Hz 4K display, and it comes equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of base storage, and the camera also received a few noticeable and welcome improvements to support the new Pro features. Audiophiles will also be glad to hear that the 3.5mm headphone jack is still here.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Sony Xperia 1 IV: Price & Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 IV is an expensive device, and it’ll set you back – prepare to get shocked – $1,599.99 in the US, £1,299 in the UK, and €1,399 in Europe. It’s unclear if the US will get the cheaper 256GB storage variant. It’s one of the most expensive devices today, and it costs a whopping €100 more than last year’s Sony Xperia 1 III. It’s less expensive than the Sony Xperia Pro-I, but it costs significantly more than other competitive devices in its range.

Configuration United States (USD) United Kingdom (GBP) Germany (EUR) 12GB RAM + 256GB storage Unknown £1,299 €1,399 12GB RAM + 512GB storage $1,599.99 £1,578 (as shown on Amazon) Unknown

The Sony Xperia 1 IV will be available in the US from September. The device is already available for pre-order in the UK on Sony’s website, on Amazon, and EE. Shipping will begin on June 16. European customers can also pre-order from Amazon, and shipping will start on June 11.

Sony Xperia 1 IV The new Sony Xperia 1 IV comes with 5G, a 6.5-inch 4K 120Hz display, and a powerful camera setup on the back. The battery also received a bump up to 5,000 mAh, and it's perfect for capturing memories both day and night.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: Colors

The Sony Xperia 1 IV (pronounced as “Mark 4”) will be available in three color options, including Black, White, and Violet. Some colors may be exclusive to a few retailers, and some of the color options don’t appear to be available at some stores, depending on where you plan on purchasing.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: Specifications

Category Sony Xperia 1 IV Operating System Android 12 Display 6.5 inches, 21:9, 1,644x3,840 (643 ppi), OLED, 120Hz Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 12GB Storage 256/512GB UFS storage Expandable Storage Yes, microSDXC up to 1 TB Primary Camera 12MP, ƒ/1.7, 24mm, 1.8μ, 1/1.7" Telephoto Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.3-ƒ/2.8, 85mm-125mm, 1/3.5", 3.5-5x optical zoom Ultrawide Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.5" Front Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.0, 24mm, 1/2.9" Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Connectivity 5G (mmWave is US only), Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Ports USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm headphone jack Audio Stereo speakers, LDAC Battery 5,000mAh, 30W fast wired charging, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Water Resistance IP68 Materials Gorilla Glass Victus (front/back), aluminium frame Dimensions 6.50 x 2.80 x 0.32 inches (165 x 71 x 8.2 mm) Weight 6.53 oz (185 g) Colors Black, White, Violet Release Date 11 May 2022 Price from $1,599.99, £1,299, €1,399

Design

The design of the Sony Xperia 1 IV hasn’t changed a lot from the Xperia 1 III. The dimensions are the same as the Xperia 1 III at 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm. It has the same back matt back glass panel. Both the front and back panels are covered by the Gorilla Glass Victus, and the frame is made out of aluminium.

The camera layout, LED flash, earpiece, speaker, and even the 3.5mm headphone jack are located in the same place as last year’s Sony flagship. The most noticeable difference is on the side, which appears slightly flatter.

Display

The Xperia 1 Mark 4 comes with a 6.5-inch OLED panel. It’s a 4K panel with a 1,644 x 3,840 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, and 643 ppi (Pixel per inch). Like in previous years, Sony is one of the few OEMs to equip its devices with such a panel, although it’s worth noting that the resolution defaults to 1,096 x 2,560 most of the time while using the device to preserve battery.

Photo, video, and other select applications selectively use the 4K resolution to provide a better experience when watching movies and consuming content. The screen’s main upgrade is that it’s now up to 50% brighter than last year’s Xperia 1 model.

Camera

The camera setup on the Sony Xperia 1 IV is similar to the Xperia 1 III, but the telephoto sensor received a significant upgrade, and software also received several updates to improve the camera experience, and compete with other devices, although the focus is mainly at photographers and videographers.

There are three cameras on the back; all of them are 12MP sensors. The primary camera is a 1/1.7” sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and 24mm. The ultrawide sensor has a 1/2.5” sensor with a 16mm lens and autofocus. The telephoto sensor has a 1/3.5” sensor, and surprisingly, it also packs OIS and Autofocus. The telephoto camera has 85mm-125mm range, and it provides 3.5-5x optical zoom.

The shutter button is still here, and it’s located on the right side (while in landscape), and it has two stages to let you focus and capture images and video. The camera setup on the back can also record in 4K at 120fps, and they feature all of the Sony features that you would expect that focus on taking better images and video.

Battery

The battery capacity on the new Sony Xperia 1 IV has changed ever so slightly, and the new device now packs a larger 5,000 mAh capacity, compared to the 4,500 mAh on the previous Xperia 1 III. In theory, the new Qualcomm chipset and the larger battery should provide a better battery life, but we’ll have to run our own tests to validate that. Fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are still supported and here to stay.

The Xperia 1 IV supports 30W fast wired charging, and Sony promises it can go from flat to 50% in just 30 minutes. Sony will also no longer bundle the charger inside the box as the company is trying to cut down on its emissions with its “Road to Zero” green initiative. As a result of the change, the box will be significantly smaller, and customers will have to spend extra to pick up a fast charger if they want to take advantage of the faster-charging speeds.