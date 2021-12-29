Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 II and more Android phones are on sale

We have great news for those Sony fans who are looking to put their hands on a new Sony Xperia 1 III, as they can now purchase this new device for $1,198 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display capable of delivering 120Hz refresh rates. This limited-time offer will be available at Adorama for the next four days, so you have more than enough time to decide whether this is the best device for you or not.

The Sony Xperia 1 III comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB storage space, and 12GB RAM under the hood. It also includes a killer camera with Zeiss quality lenses, an IP68 rating, and more amazing features.

However, if you don’t want to pay that much for a new Sony smartphone, you can also consider the Sony Xperia 5 II that is receiving the same $100 discount, meaning that you can take one home for $848. This device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 6.1-inch HDR OLED display that is also capable of 120Hz refresh rates.

Samsung fans are also in luck, as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is still getting crazy savings over at Samsung.com. You can score the vanilla variant for just $250 after an eligible trade-in that will get you up to $550 savings on your purchase. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

If you want more power, you can also opt for the Galaxy S21 Plus or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as they feature the same processor and starting storage space. You also get the same RAM in the Plus variant, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra starts with 12GB RAM under the hood. Still, you can also use your trade-in savings to purchase the Galaxy S21 Plus for $450 and Galaxy S21 Ultra for $600. But remember that the Galaxy S21 Ultra also features stylus support, a larger display, and a glass back panel.