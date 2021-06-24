In April, Sony launched its latest flagship – the Xperia 1 III (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 3). However, it didn’t reveal the price or the launch date at the time of the announcement. There was no available information either. Now, the company has revealed the pricing and availability details. The Sony Xperia 1 III is coming to the US on July 1, and it will cost you USD 1,299.99. The price is pretty much the same worldwide, including Russia and China.

The Sony Xperia 1 III features the same glass-and-metal build with an IP68-certification for dust and water resistance. However, you get a frosted finish on the back instead of the glossy finish found on the predecessor. It features a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, which is a norm in the Android flagship town. It retains the familiar 21:9 aspect ratio, or ‘cinematic’ in Sony’s marketing lingo. The display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

The smartphone is a true flagship as it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 12 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, you get the option to expand the onboard storage via a microSD card. Plus, there is also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the optics front, the Sony Xperia 1 III sports a trio of 12MP cameras. The optically stabilized main camera comes equipped with an f/1.7 lens and is capable of recording 4K videos at a 120FPS rate frame. You get some Sony software tricks such as real-time eye auto-focus tracking for both humans and dogs. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper (f/2.2), an optically-stabilized 12MP telephoto camera with a folded lens design, and a 3D ToF sensor as well.

You get full-stage stereo speakers that are claimed to be 40% louder this time around. Plus, there is support for the proprietary 360 Reality Audio tech that is claimed to provide a surround sound experience. Further, it includes Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support as well. Notably, the Sony Xperia 1 III can connect directly with the Dual Shock 4 controller, but not the newer DualShock 5 controller that comes with the PlayStation 5 console.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and is claimed to last 3 years. As for connectivity, it comes with support for the slower Sub-6GHz 5G network, and not the faster mmWave.