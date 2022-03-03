Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro finally receive Android 12 update with January security patch

Sony Xperia 1 II was released in May 2020, and Sony just started to roll out a stable Android 12 update with the January security patch. Alongside the Xperia 1 II, Sony also released the update for the Xperia Pro smartphone, released back in February 2020. The Android 12 rollout comes after Sony rolled out the new software update for the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III devices earlier in January.

Sony isn’t the fastest manufacturer to release updates for its existing and older devices, and the company just started rolling out the new Android 12 update for the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia Pro smartphones in the US. Both the Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro devices will have the software version of 58.2.A.0.899. The software will also come with the January security patch, and include all of the new features in Android 12.

XDA notes that the update is currently only rolling out to the Xperia 1 II global single-SIM variant (XQ-AT51), while the one for the Xperia Pro is for the dual SIM US variant (XQ-AQ62). Sony didn’t share any information regarding the timeline for updating these devices, and as always, carriers and different models will take additional time to receive the OTA (Over-the-Air) update.

If you own one of these devices, you can head over the Settings and manually see if you have an update waiting for you to install. As always, make sure that you have all of your personal information backed up at a safe location, and that your device has a charge of at least 60% to prevent any loss of data or other problems.

