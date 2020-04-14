Up next
Author
Tags

SONY announced the Xperia 1 II flagship back in February, but aside from a vague Q2 2020 release schedule, not much was known about the phone’s market availability. Now, the company’s official Twitter account for Spain has revealed that the Xperia I II will hit the shelves soon.

Replying to a user’s query about the sale of Xperia I II, the SONY España handle mentioned that the high-end phone will be available in the market later this month. As for the pricing, the Xperia 1 II costs €1,200 (~1,300), placing it in the same class as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, HUAWEI P40 Pro+, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Talking about the specifications, SONY’s latest offering packs a 4K OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip. A trio of 12MP cameras (primary + telephoto + wide-angle) sit at the back, while an 8MP sensor is there on the front. The IP68-rated Sony Xperia I II packs a 4,000mAh battery compatible with wireless charging.

You May Also Like
Galaxy Note10+ 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G has revealed some of its internals

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G is already making its way through Geekbench where it has revealed some of its internals
OnePlus 8 Interstellar Glow

OnePlus 8: Check out these images of Interstellar Glow color option

OnePlus 8 will be launched on April 14.
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update pulled back, yet again

Will Mi A3 ever get a stable Android 10 update?