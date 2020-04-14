SONY announced the Xperia 1 II flagship back in February, but aside from a vague Q2 2020 release schedule, not much was known about the phone’s market availability. Now, the company’s official Twitter account for Spain has revealed that the Xperia I II will hit the shelves soon.

Replying to a user’s query about the sale of Xperia I II, the SONY España handle mentioned that the high-end phone will be available in the market later this month. As for the pricing, the Xperia 1 II costs €1,200 (~1,300), placing it in the same class as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, HUAWEI P40 Pro+, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Hola Iván, te agradecemos tu interés en nuestros productos. El Xperia 1 II estará disponible en el mercado a finales de este mes. ^ Nesma — Sony España (@SonyEspana) April 13, 2020

Talking about the specifications, SONY’s latest offering packs a 4K OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip. A trio of 12MP cameras (primary + telephoto + wide-angle) sit at the back, while an 8MP sensor is there on the front. The IP68-rated Sony Xperia I II packs a 4,000mAh battery compatible with wireless charging.