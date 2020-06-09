It seems that the Sony Xperia 1 II is more popular than expected. Two weeks ago, Sony launched a pre-order campaign to sell its latest flagship. Upon purchase, buyers would get a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones, but these bundles are already gone.

You can still pre-order a brand-new Sony Xperia 1 II and get free Sony products upon purchase. However, don’t expect to get a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. Sony is now bundling its latest flagship with a new Sony Style Cover View XQZ-CVAT case, which has a €59.99 value. It’s not clear whether this change took place because the headphones have run out of stock, or because Sony may be looking to reach a different audience with this new bundle.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Camera Leak Says A LOT about iPhone 12… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about possible camera configuration in the iPhone 13, the color options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and more
OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS
OnePlus to reduce the frequency of OxygenOS Beta releases
OnePlus will only release 2 Closed Beta builds and 1 Open Beta build per month for the eligible devices.
Facebook app screenshots reveal upcoming dark mode and COVID-19 tracker on Android
Unfortunately, we still don’t know when the rollout begins for the masses.