It seems that the Sony Xperia 1 II is more popular than expected. Two weeks ago, Sony launched a pre-order campaign to sell its latest flagship. Upon purchase, buyers would get a free pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones, but these bundles are already gone.

You can still pre-order a brand-new Sony Xperia 1 II and get free Sony products upon purchase. However, don’t expect to get a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. Sony is now bundling its latest flagship with a new Sony Style Cover View XQZ-CVAT case, which has a €59.99 value. It’s not clear whether this change took place because the headphones have run out of stock, or because Sony may be looking to reach a different audience with this new bundle.

Source GSM Arena

