Sony unveiled the Xperia 1 II back in February, but the phone is yet to hit the shelves internationally. That is about to change soon, as the Sony flagship has now gone up for pre-order from Belsimpel in Netherland, and has also been listed as ‘coming soon’ by B&H in the US.

But if you were planning to buy one, you better start saving for the shiny Sony phone. On Belsimpel, the Xperia 1 II is listed at a cool €1,199 (~$1,300). To somehow make up for burning a giant hole in your pocket, the retailer is offering Sony’s acclaimed WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones which are worth $349.99 on their own.

As for the B&H listing, the price is not mentioned, and neither is the date when the Xperia 1 II will finally be available in the US. Talking about other markets, the premium Sony phone will go on sale in Japan starting May 22 carrying a price tag of roughly $1,250, a sign that this phone won’t be cheap in other markets too.

Via: GSMArena