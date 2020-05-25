Over three months after its official debut, Sony’s Xperia 1 II flagship phone will finally go on sale in the US market. The company has announced that pre-orders for the Xperia 1 II start on June 1 and shipments will begin on July 24. As for the price, well, you’ll have to pay a clobbering sum of $1,199.99 for a shiny new Xperia 1 II in an unlocked state.

To sweeten the deal (and possibly cushion the financial setback), Sony is giving away the well-received WF-1000XM3 earbuds with pre-orders placed below June 28. Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless earbuds alone cost $230, so that might be a good incentive for audiophiles who also happen to be on the lookout for a flagship phone.

As for the phone itself, it packs a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chip. You get a trio of 12MP rear cameras (OIS on the primary and telephoto lens) and an 8MP selfie snapper. There is a 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on, complete with wireless charging support. And you’ll be happy to know that the Xperia 1 II retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

