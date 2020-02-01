Up next
Sony is tipped to launch a flagship smartphone at MWC 2020 that is said to debut as the Xperia 1.1, or as per some leaks, the Xperia 5 Plus. Leaked renders have already given us an idea of the phone’s design, and now, details about its camera hardware have surfaced online.

The fresh leak says the Xperia 1.1 will feature a regular 12-megapixel camera with a huge 1/1.5” sensor and another 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. More notably, the upcoming Sony phone will pack a 64-megapixel snapper as well. A square module sitting alongside the 2-megapixel ToF sensor is said to house periscope lens hardware, just like the Huawei P30 Pro.

The periscope camera is backed by OIS and will come into play for long-range optical zoom output. The Xperia 1.1 flagship will reportedly pack a 6.6-inch OLED display and the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Source: Android Next

