Sony fans were getting ready to see the new Sony devices launched during MWC 2020, or that was until the event got canceled. However, we know that Sony will still present a flagship device that may be called the Sony Xperia 1.1 or the Xperia 5 Plus, and a new mid-range Xperia 9 soon enough. Until then, we can mention some of the rumored specs and features of the upcoming flagship, and even a leak of the new Xperia 9.

First of all, you have to remember that these are just rumors that have o official confirmation whatsoever. That said, Zachbucks says that we are getting a new flagship called the Sony Xperia 1.1. This device could arrive with the same camera configuration as the one found in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20+, meaning that it would include a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera, 64MP f/2.0 hybrid zoom camera, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide and a ToF camera for 3D sensing. The rumors even mention that Samsung, not Sony, could produce these sensors. This device could also capture 8K HDR video, which makes these rumors even harder to believe since it’s a feature that’s not common in smartphones.

We have also seen a leak of the Sony Xperia 9. This new mid-ranger could arrive with a Snapdragon 765 processor, a triple camera, and a huge top bezel.

Source GSM Arena