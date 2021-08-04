We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smart TVs. First, we head over to Amazon.com, where we have the Sony X90J 65-inch Smart TV selling for $1,298 after a 19 percent discount, which translates to $301.99 savings. However, you will get better savings when you go for the 75-inch model that’s currently selling for $1,848 after getting a massive $751.99 discount. Also, the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart ROKU TV is getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $450 or go for the Smart Android TV model that’s going for $418 with $31.99 savings.

If you like Hisense Smart TVs, you will also find some great deals, starting with the Class H55 Series Android Smart TV that’s getting a $20 discount, leaving it at $280. However, if you want more options to choose from, you can head over to Best Buy, where you will find the Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K getting a $150 discount on its 65-inch model leaving it up for grabs at $700. Other Hisense TV options are getting up to $250 savings, so take a look at the complete listing here.

Other Smart TV deals feature the Toshiba 50-inch Smart Fire TV that’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $370. The LG C1 Series 65-inch Smart OLED TV is getting a huge $403 discount, which means you can get one for $2,097, and finally, you can also go for the Sony A8H 65-inch TV that’s now selling for $2,378 after a $121.99 discount.

    Sony X90J 65-inch Smart TV

    TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series

    Hisense 65-inch Class U6G Series Smart TV

 

Now, you can also opt to get a new streaming media player to make your TV smarter. First up, we have the Roku Smart Soundbar that’s currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it available for $150. This will get you 4K/HD/HDR media support, exceptional audio, and a Roku Voice remote control. Further, you can pair this with a new Roku Wireless Subwoofer that’s also getting a $30 discount, meaning you can grab one for $150. You can also get a new Fire TV Stick 4K with an Alexa Voice Remote for $40 after receiving a $10 discount and get even better savings when you trade in an eligible device.

    Roku Smart Soundbar

    Roku Wireless Subwoofer

    Fire TV Stick 4K




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

