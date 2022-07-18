We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Sony X80K Series LED Smart Google TV scores up to 22% savings

By Samuel Martinez July 18, 2022, 1:15 pm
Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series Long Source: Sony

Choosing the perfect smart TV may be a difficult task since there are tons of options for you to pick from. However, that task becomes easier when you go for a product created by one of the biggest names in the industry, and even more so when your new TV comes with a considerable discount. For instance, you can now purchase a new Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV starting at just $548 after receiving some love at Amazon.com.

This is a great moment for those interested in getting a new smart TV, as we still receive special savings a week after celebrating Amazon’s Prime Day sales event. You can purchase a new Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV with up to $501.99 savings when you opt for the 85-inch version of this smart TV. In other words, you can take this bad boy home for just $1,798 after receiving a 22 percent discount.

The best part is that you will also find savings on smaller models, starting with the 43-inch version, which sells for $548 after receiving a $52 discount or opt for the 50-inch model that goes for $598 after scoring a 15 percent discount that will get you more than $100 savings.

The Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, 60Hz refresh rates, and amazing image quality thanks to its 4K HDR Processor X1, which helps it deliver picture quality that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. And don’t worry, you also get support for Alexa and the best streaming apps available today.

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series

The Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series comes with a 4K HDR Processor X1 and a wide spectrum of colors to deliver excellent picture quality with vivid colors

Suppose you can spend more on a new smart TV. In that case, I recommend you check out Samsung’s QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV, which now starts at $598 on its 32-inch 2022 model. However, savings start with the 43-inch version that sells for $848 after receiving a 15 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. Still, the best savings come with the 55-inch model that goes for $1,198 after scoring a 20 percent discount that translates to $300 savings.

