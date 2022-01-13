Sony won't stop producing PS4 anytime soon

While we're all trying to get our hands on the new PlayStation 5, Sony isn't forgetting about the good-old PlayStation 4. While the company had plans to stop the production of PS4 in 2022, it appears that the company isn't stopping anytime soon. In fact, according to a report from Bloomberg, Sony is planning to produce about a million more PS4s in 2022.

The report cites that PlayStation 4 is cheaper and easier to build for Sony. It doesn't require as much effort as its pricier sibling. Plus, it uses less advanced chips. So the company has now planned to continue producing PS4 in 2022.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed PS4 production would continue this year and said the company had not planned to stop making the console. “It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations,” the company said.

The move seems to be quite understandable for Sony. The company is not able to meet the demands of the PS5 consumers and while customers wait for the high-end gaming console, it may suffice casual gamers who might as well do away with the PlayStation 4. Moreover, a lot of AAA titles are currently playable on both PS4 and PS5.

Via: CNet | Source: Bloomberg