Sony has discounted its flagship WF-1000XM5 TWS earbuds, as well as its INZONE H3 gaming headset, among several other wearables.

The Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass wireless headphones offer dual noise-canceling and extra bass for those punchy and deep soundtracks. The headphones support Alexa and Google Assistant and come with an ambient sound feature that lets you listen to your environment.

The Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones have up to 50-hour battery life and support for quick charging. They provide an excellent overall audio experience with a custom equalizer. It's available in three colors, supporting multipoint connection and Fast Pair.

The new Sony LinkBuds S comes with an up to 6 hours of battery life, and 20 hours with the charging case. It features ANC and Ambient Sound features, and it has a noticeable improvement in sound quality compared to other competitive wireless earbuds.

The new TWS Sony LinkBuds come with a unique ring-like open-ear design that lets you listen to your favorite music, and hear your surround sound. It doesn't have wireless charging, unlike other earbuds on this list.

The Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds feature IPX4 water resistance, noise cancelation, and multipoint connection. They can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge, and a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 1 hour of playback.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds feature industry-leading noise cancellation, and high-resolution audio. The earbuds support voice assistants, and smooth switching and clear Bluetooth audio thanks to the new V2 processor. It can adjust sound around you based on your surroundings, and use AI to enhance the experience.

Like the Sony INZONE H9, the H3 supports 360 Spatial Sound for gaming, and has an ergonomic and soft cushion to play for extended periods. It supports PC and the PlayStation 5, and users can customize their experience using the INZONE Hub software tool.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds provide industry-leading noise cancellation and an excellent sound experience.

However, if you’re after the best over-the-ear wireless headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 might be your best bet. It provides up to 30 hours of non-stop music, active noise cancellation, multipoint connection, and a comfortable design that feels great for extended periods.

Assuming you’re not a fan of noise cancellation, Sony will offer you the Sony LinkBuds earbuds. It has a physical hole in the middle, offering transparent ambient sound of your surroundings. The earbuds can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, providing a great overall sound experience. It’s also IPX4 water-resistant, and it’s great for workouts.