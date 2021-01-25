I’m a small phone guy, and thanks to that preference, the Xperia Compact family of phones by Sony was a favorite of mine for many years. They were small, had terrific build quality, top-notch hardware, and offered a flagship experience in a pocketable form factor. Sony hasn’t launched a compact phone in a while now, but that is about to change in 2021. And thanks to leakster Steve H. (aka @OnLeaks via Voice), we already have our first glimpse of the upcoming Sony smartphone that will take on the likes of iPhone 12 Mini.

Xperia Compact name, 5.5-inch display, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor

The leaked Xperia Compact renders show a design that is a tad blocky, but it follows the same design language that Sony has been pushing on its phones for years. Over at the front, there is a 5.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch at the top and a thick chin at the bottom. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded in the power button, and there is a dedicated camera shutter button below it.

Image: OnLeaks / Voice

Dual rear cameras, an 8MP selfie snapper, and 3.5mm headphone jack

Talking about the cameras, there are two cameras at the back, one of which uses a 13MP sensor. Selfie and video calling duties will be handled by an 8MP front shooter. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. Dimensions of the Xperia Compact are claimed to be 53x72x11.1mm, which means it will be bigger than the iPhone 12 Mini on all sides, despite packing a display of almost the same size.

Unfortunately, details about the phone’s internal hardware are quite slim, and we don’t even know if it will be a flagship phone – albeit a compact one – or a mid-ranger. Going by the design, my gut says this won’t be a high-end offering, but it will be enough to get compact phone fans excited. It is too early to predict if compact phones are back in the Android world, but the below-expectation shipment figures of iPhone 12 Mini might play a deterrent for other brands from taking the risk.

Image: OneLeaks / Voice