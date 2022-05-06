Everything we know about the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

Sony’s WH series of high-end wireless headphones is one of the most anticipated products in 2022. They’re known to have industry-leading ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and excellent sound quality at a premium price tag.

The upcoming Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are rumored to come with a sleek new design, better audio quality, improved Active Noise Cancellation features, and support for all of the smart voice assistants we all know and love. The next generation of wireless headphones is rumored to cost the same as the previous generation, and come with similar battery life as the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Price & Availability

The last generation of Sony WH-1000XM4 launched for $350 in the US, and while we have no official confirmation or leak of the price, the next generation of Sony WH-1000XM5 is rumored to cost the slightly more than the last generation of XM4 headphones. According to Jon Prosser, the XM5 will retail for $399, . The price has likely increased due to the high inflation and current global events and shortages.

If you don’t have that kind of budget, we can easily recommend the last generation of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. Prosser claims that the last generation will remain available for “around $349”, which could save you around $50, or more. The LinkBuds S wireless earbuds are expected to be announced on May 18 for $199.

Talking about the next few weeks and months, we have no official information about when the Sony WH-1000XM5 may be announced. Sony UK recently posted an invitation for an event that resembles the upcoming headphones’ design. The event will take place on May 12 at 17:00 BST, 12:00 ET. The company is expected to announce the brand new Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones alongside the Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds.

Design

The design of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone was revealed by TechnikNews. The renders show that the upcoming premium headphones will have a completely new design, one that is more modern and stylish. The most obvious difference between the XM4 and the XM5 is going to be the cleaner and simpler design. As a result of the new design changes, the headphones look more comfortable.

The headphones appear to look lighter and sleeker thanks to the new curves and finish. The renders also show the headphones in two colors, the classic Black and Silver. The cushion for the ears also looks slightly larger. The missing hinges allow the headphones to have a larger headband, which appears to pack thicker padding.

A closer look at the headphones’ sides also reveals that the button is now a slider switch, and it now features an NC/Ambient button. A Reddit user recently shared some images, confirming the previously seen leaked renders image on some live photos. The headphones are expected to arrive with a carrying case that will match the color of the headphones.

Audio

The leaked packaging reveals that the XM5 will support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format, which was also supported on the XM4 headphone. The device will also support popular voice assistants, including the ones from Google, Amazon Alexa, and likely Apple’s Siri.

It’s unclear if the headphones will support any other codecs, including the popular and aptX and aptX HD. For those unaware, aptX is popular as it provides low latency for mobile devices, which is excellent when gaming on smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices.

The audio will undoubtedly receive numerous upgrades over the last XM4 generation, and it’s expected to have a better sounding experience. The XM4 supported SBC, AAC, and LDAC audio formats, and supported a frequency responsive from 4Hz to 40kHz.

Battery

Previous FCC filings revealed very little information about the upcoming headphones, and the previous leak claimed that it would have a 40-hour battery life with ANC Activated. The newly seen real-life photo reveals the opposite, though, and shows us that it’s expected to have a 30-hour battery life, although it doesn’t say whether that’s with ANC enabled or disabled.

The XM4 also boasted a 30-hour battery life, which was plenty for most users, but everyone expected a slightly larger battery this time around. The 40-hour battery claim could still be correct, assuming that the headphones are used more efficiently using different codecs and ANC turned off.

The headphones still pack a USB-C port, and they’re expected to be able to charge up to full in about three hours. Other rumors claimed that it could take 30-minutes longer to charge due to the larger battery, but that doesn’t appear to be true looking at the leaked images.

What we want to see

Support from aptX: Supporting the lower latency codecs could significantly improve the gaming experience for some users, and we would love to see it finally included and supported on the latest generation of high-end Sony headphones.

IP protection against water: The Sony WH-1000XM4 lacked any water resistance certification and protection, and it's about time that Sony ensures that a little bit of rain and sweat can't destroy the premium headphones. Many users would love to use the headphones outside and in the gym. We hope that we can finally recommend the XM5 series for gym users this year.

Wireless charging: This may look like an odd feature to request for wireless headphones, but it's one that we can proudly stand behind. Many of us use wireless chargers on a daily basis to charge out wireless earbuds, smartphones, and other accessories, and having a charging coil inside the carrying case, or the earbuds could make charging easier and more convenient.

More colors: Sony always tried to appeal to more professional users with the two simple colors it offers, but we'd love to see the company open up and make its premium headphones more stylish to let customers express themselves and their own unique styles.