In August, Sony launched the successor to its acclaimed WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were unveiled with a price tag of $350. Now, on the occasion of Black Friday, the device has received a price cut of 21%, which has brought the price down to $278. If you are looking for the best noise-canceling pair of headphones, these are one of the best in business.

Sony has kept the design of WH-1000XM4 the same, but the company has made a host of changes. The new headphones use a new Bluetooth SoC that senses noise at over 700 times per second for more effective noise cancellation. Plus, the Edge-AI employs DSEE Extreme to rebuild “audio lost during digital compression for a full-fidelity experience.” These also bring 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive sound experience when paired with a smartphone.

The headphones come with a “speak-to-chat” feature that automatically pauses the music playback and allows in the ambient sound as soon as uses speakers speak something, letting them have a conversation. There’s a “Quick Attention” feature that lets users put their right hand over the earcup to decrease the volume and let in ambient sound. These also come with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa onboard.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 also include multi-device pairing that lets them connect with two devices at once and automatically pick the right device that is ringing. Users also get a one-tap device switching convenience. These can deliver 30 hours of battery life, while charging them for 10 minutes can give you 5 hours of playback.