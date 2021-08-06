Sony WH-1000XM4 battery life

We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we focus on some of the best headphones and gaming headsets for you to choose from, starting with the Sony WH-1000XM4 that are currently getting a 21 percent discount. This translates to $71.99 savings, leaving these awesome wireless headphones with noise-canceling for just $278 on any of its three different color options. In addition, they will give you up to 30 hours of battery life, and if you’re in a hurry, you will get up to 5 hours of non-stop playback with a 5-minute charge. They also feature Touch Sensor controls to allow you to pause/play or skip tracks, control the volume, call on your digital assistant, and more.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are also on sale, and you can get a pair of these amazing noise-canceling headphones for $249 after getting a $50 discount. They are available in two color options, but they will only get you 20 hours of non-stop music. Still, you get three adjustable levels of noise cancellation and more. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless that are currently selling for $135 with $64.96 savings, and they will give you a whopping 40 hours of battery life.

Heading over to the gaming section, we have found the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset + Base Station V2 Chroma Bundle selling for $190 after a 29 percent discount meaning you can save $80 upon purchase. Now, if you’re not interested in the base, you can go for the Razer Nari Essential gaming headset for just $70 after receiving a $30 discount. And if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, you can consider checking out the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset that’s now going for $40 with $10 savings.

The Logitech G PRO X wireless gaming headset is also a great option to consider, and you can grab one for $183 with $17 savings. Now, if you don’t mind dealing with cables, you can also check out the wired version of the Logitech G PRO X that is now available for $100 with $30 savings, and if that’s still too much for your budget, you can check out the Logitech G432 wired gaming headset that’s getting a 50 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $40.

