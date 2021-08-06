We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we focus on some of the best headphones and gaming headsets for you to choose from, starting with the Sony WH-1000XM4 that are currently getting a 21 percent discount. This translates to $71.99 savings, leaving these awesome wireless headphones with noise-canceling for just $278 on any of its three different color options. In addition, they will give you up to 30 hours of battery life, and if you’re in a hurry, you will get up to 5 hours of non-stop playback with a 5-minute charge. They also feature Touch Sensor controls to allow you to pause/play or skip tracks, control the volume, call on your digital assistant, and more.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II are also on sale, and you can get a pair of these amazing noise-canceling headphones for $249 after getting a $50 discount. They are available in two color options, but they will only get you 20 hours of non-stop music. Still, you get three adjustable levels of noise cancellation and more. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless that are currently selling for $135 with $64.96 savings, and they will give you a whopping 40 hours of battery life.

Heading over to the gaming section, we have found the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset + Base Station V2 Chroma Bundle selling for $190 after a 29 percent discount meaning you can save $80 upon purchase. Now, if you’re not interested in the base, you can go for the Razer Nari Essential gaming headset for just $70 after receiving a $30 discount. And if you’re looking for an even more affordable option, you can consider checking out the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset that’s now going for $40 with $10 savings.

The Logitech G PRO X wireless gaming headset is also a great option to consider, and you can grab one for $183 with $17 savings. Now, if you don’t mind dealing with cables, you can also check out the wired version of the Logitech G PRO X that is now available for $100 with $30 savings, and if that’s still too much for your budget, you can check out the Logitech G432 wired gaming headset that’s getting a 50 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $40.