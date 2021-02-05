Earlier today, we gave you a nice selection of wireless earbuds that are currently on sale. However, we know that getting the right pair of headphones can be a complicated task. So, we decided to make another list for those users who’d rather go for a pair of over-the-ear headphones, and yes, they’re all on sale. First, we find the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones selling for $278 after a $71.99 discount. This option will give you awesome noise cancellation, Alexa voice control, and up to 30 hours of non-stop playback with a quick charge feature that will give you up to five hours of battery life after a 10-minute charge.

Next up, the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless that’s currently available for $200 with a $150 discount in Rose Gold, other options can go up to $300, but that will depend on the color variant you go for. These over-ear headphones feature a Steel Flex Headband made in durable vegan leather and 14 hours of continuous playback. The Skullcandy Crusher with ANC are now selling for $248 in their Deep Red color option, meaning you can save $71.99 upon purchase. These wireless headphones will deliver up to 24 hours of continuous playback.

We then move to less expensive options, as the Beats Solo3 are now available for $136.24 with $63.71 savings if you go for the Black color option, as other color variants will make the price go up. These headphones feature Apple’s W1 headphone chip, 40 hours of listening time, a built-in microphone to take your calls, and it will give you three hours of battery after a five-minute charge. The next option in our list comes from Skullcandy, as the Venue Wireless are getting a $61 discount, leaving them at $119. These headphones come with Active Noise Cancellation, 24 hours of non-stop playback, and a built-in Tile tracker. The Sennheiser HD 4.40 are the next best option, and they’re now available for $95 after a $50 discount. You will get Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies to deliver exceptional wireless sound quality and up to 25 hours of battery life.

Finally, if you’re looking for more affordable options, we have the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 for $45 after a $10 discount and an on-page coupon that will help you save an extra 5 percent. Or go for the Skullcandy Riff that are now available starting at $38, when you go for the White/Crimson color variant with $12 savings. Other color options will set you back $40, but you will still get to save $10, and you will get up to 12 hours of battery life.