Earlier this week, we got our first look at what was allegedly Sony’s new WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. Now, afresh leak has doing a double-take, because these new renders are looking good.

Roland Quandt took to Twitter to share what appear to be final renders of the Sony WF-1000XM4. The images give us our best look yet at the design of the wireless earbuds, showing off their more compact size along with a case that’s easily pocketable. Based off the renders it looks like the wireless earbuds will be offered in two colors: black and an off-white (or maybe it’s sand?).

One thing that people disliked about the Sony WF-1000XM3 was that they featured a bulky profile. Thankfully, it looks like Sony has addressed that in the new earbuds with a sleeker design that more closely matches the size of other high-end wireless earbuds on the market. The more rounded aesthetic of the Sony WF-1000XM4 gives the wireless earbuds a stealthier look, and shouldn’t be as noticeable in someone’s ear.

The leaked images also appear to show off the pressure relief vent, charging pins, touch-sensitive outer covering, and infrared sensor for in-ear detection. The latter feature enables the earbuds to pause music when you take them off. A previous report also claimed the WF-1000XM4 will feature Hi-Res audio support with a single charge lasting 6 hours of LDAC playback. Additionally, the upcoming wireless earbuds are also expected to offer the usual features, such as active noise cancellation, ambient mode, and EQ controls.

Considering how frequently we’ve seen the unannounced Sony WF-1000XM4 just this week along, chances are we’ll see an official announcement soon. As we previously reported, Sony are expected to unveil the earbuds in June, so it won’t be much longer until we know, such as how much they’ll cost when they launch.