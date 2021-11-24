The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds and WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are on sale

The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling wireless headphones offer a class-leading audio experience, and it’s one of the best headphones on the market. It has a large 30-hour battery life, and a quick 10-minute charge will provide you with up to 5-hours of audio playback. It has a USB-C port for charging, it supports all three major voice assistants, and you can pair it with multiple devices.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds offer great comfort, one of the best noise-cancellation on the market, and an 8-hour battery life on a single charge, with noise cancellation disabled. The sound quality has improved from the last generation, and the earbuds are now water-resistant and have wireless charging. If you like hands-free mode, you’ll also be glad to know that it works with Google Assistant, Alexa, and you can also trigger Siri on your iPhone.

