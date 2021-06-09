Sony-WF-1000XM4

Sony has officially announced the successor to its WF-1000XM3 earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are here with a range of features, a smaller footprint, and even better noise cancelation. They feature a compact build as well as star-studded specs. While the earbuds are smaller, they allow come with a better design that fits the ear better. Moreover, they have improved audio quality as well.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds feature the Sony V1 chip. It delivers improved active cancellation of high frequencies and comes with up to 40% lower noise levels when compared to the predecessor. Sony is touting its new product as the world’s first TWS earbuds to feature support for Hi-Res audio over the LDAC codec. For the unaware, LDAC transmits thrice the amount of data compared to typical Bluetooth audio.

Sony-WF-1000XM4 earbuds

As for the audio on the WF-1000XM4, come with driver units that are equipped with larger magnets as well as a better diaphragm, which is more flexible. Hence, allowing it to generate better cancellation signals at lower frequencies and outputting richer bass. The new TWS earphones also support 360 Reality Audio to deliver an immersive audio experience. Further, there is an automatic wind detection feature, which activates the wind noise reduction function.

You get polyurethane foam tips on the earbuds. These tips are said to help reduce noise even when the ANC is turned off. The TWS earphones have support for fast pairing on both Android and Windows 10. They are equipped with bone-conducting technology as well as powerful microphones and support Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony-WF-1000XM4 case

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds pack a battery that is touted to withstand up to 8 hours of music playback with ANC on and up to 12 hours with ANC off. Further, the case can bump the battery life by up to 24 hours with noise cancellation enabled and 36 hours when it is disabled. The case also supports Qi wireless charging, which is said to give 60 minutes of playback with a 5-minute charge. You also get IPX4 rating to let you use these TWS earphones in the rain.

The Sony WF-1000XM4will sell for $280 in the US and €280 in Europe in Black and Silver color options.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Apple EU antitrust
Apple’s Mac mini, iMac, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro and more on sale at B&H right now
Check out the latest Apple deals available at B&H Photo Video, where you will find the Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and more on sale
Samsung Smart TVs, monitors and gaming headsets are on sale right now
We keep on getting amazing deals from Amazon and Best Buy. This time you can save big bucks on Samsung smart TVs, LG monitors, and more
Motorola RAZR
Memorial Day deals feature the Moto Razr, iPhone 11 and more
We keep getting amazing deals, where we find the Moto Razr 5G, the iPhone 11 lineup and more devices on sale