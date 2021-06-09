Sony has officially announced the successor to its WF-1000XM3 earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are here with a range of features, a smaller footprint, and even better noise cancelation. They feature a compact build as well as star-studded specs. While the earbuds are smaller, they allow come with a better design that fits the ear better. Moreover, they have improved audio quality as well.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds feature the Sony V1 chip. It delivers improved active cancellation of high frequencies and comes with up to 40% lower noise levels when compared to the predecessor. Sony is touting its new product as the world’s first TWS earbuds to feature support for Hi-Res audio over the LDAC codec. For the unaware, LDAC transmits thrice the amount of data compared to typical Bluetooth audio.

As for the audio on the WF-1000XM4, come with driver units that are equipped with larger magnets as well as a better diaphragm, which is more flexible. Hence, allowing it to generate better cancellation signals at lower frequencies and outputting richer bass. The new TWS earphones also support 360 Reality Audio to deliver an immersive audio experience. Further, there is an automatic wind detection feature, which activates the wind noise reduction function.

You get polyurethane foam tips on the earbuds. These tips are said to help reduce noise even when the ANC is turned off. The TWS earphones have support for fast pairing on both Android and Windows 10. They are equipped with bone-conducting technology as well as powerful microphones and support Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds pack a battery that is touted to withstand up to 8 hours of music playback with ANC on and up to 12 hours with ANC off. Further, the case can bump the battery life by up to 24 hours with noise cancellation enabled and 36 hours when it is disabled. The case also supports Qi wireless charging, which is said to give 60 minutes of playback with a 5-minute charge. You also get IPX4 rating to let you use these TWS earphones in the rain.

The Sony WF-1000XM4will sell for $280 in the US and €280 in Europe in Black and Silver color options.