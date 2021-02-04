We start today’s deals with a massive selection of earphones and headphones for every taste and budget. First off, we find the Sony WF-1000XM3 that are currently selling for $178 after a $51.99 discount. These noise-canceling earbuds from Sony feature Alexa Voice Control, 24bit Audio to improve sound quality, a total of 24 hours of battery life thanks to their carrying case, and a quick charge feature that will give you 90 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. We then move onto the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live that have recently received a $40 discount, meaning that you can get a pair for $130. Samsung’s option comes with 29 hours of battery life, active noise canceling, and AKG-tuned 12mm speaker and enhanced bass tone to play everything in studio-quality sound.

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds usually sell for $300, and they’re currently selling for $125, after a massive$174.96 discount. These earbuds will give you amazing sound, but they will only give you up to twelve hours of battery life.

Now, if you’re more interested in Apple’s options, you can consider getting a pair of AirPods Pro, as they are now selling for just $200 after a $49 discount. These wireless earbuds feature more than 24 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and they are sweat and water-resistant. If you don’t want to go ‘Pro,’ you can also get the regular Apple AirPods with a wired charging case, as they’re up for grabs for just $120 after a $39 discount. And if you want to go for a pair of Powerbeats High-Performance wireless earphones, you can get a pair for just under $110 with $40 savings. These will give you up to fifteen hours of battery life and more.

Finally, you can go to the ‘elite’, and grab a pair of Jabra Elite wireless earbuds. You can get a pair starting at $78.92 when you go for the Jabra Elite 65t that are currently getting a $41.07 discount. Take the next step and grab a pair of Jabra Elite 75t for $150 after a $30 discount. These earphones come with active noise canceling, up to 24 hours of music playback, and more. However, you should consider going all out with the Jabra Elite 85t. These wireless earbuds can be yours for $200 if you go for the Titanium Black color option since this is the only variant getting a $30 discount. You get one more hour of battery life and premium noise cancellation to concentrate on your favorite beats.