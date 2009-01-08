Phones
Sony Vaio P “Don’t Call Me a NetBook” NetBook

The folks over at Gizmodo have a hands-on of the feature-laden netbook, although Sony doesn’t want you to call it as such. It features a small, but useable, keyboard, a track stick to navigate (no trackpad), and a crisp screen.

There are four different price points for the netbook, based on how you spec the device out from $900 to $1500. Wow. The 3G is rumored to work only on Verizon Wireless, utilizing CDMA technology. No word on GSM nor GSM pricing.

The netbook features a 1.33 GHz Atom Z Series processor, 2 GB of RAM, and an instant-on feature.

You can visit Gizmodo for more pictures. It is one sexy little machine.

