After a long wait, Sony has finally launched the successors to its acclaimed WH-1000XM3 noise canceling headphones. Welcome, the Sony WH-1000XM4. The new Sony headphones cost $349.99 and are now up for pre-order from Best Buy and Amazon in two colors (black and silver) – while open sale begins in mid-August.

The design remains the same, but Sony has made a host of meaningful upgrades inside. Sony says the new headphones use a new Bluetooth SoC that senses noise at over 700 times per second for more effective noise cancellation. Additionally, the Edge-AI employs DSEE Extreme to rebuild “audio lost during digital compression for a full fidelity experience.” Sony’s new headphones also bring 360 Reality Audio for a more immersive sound experience when paired with a smartphone.

There is also a “speak-to-chat” feature that automatically pauses the music playback and allows in the ambient sound as soon as uses speakers speak something, letting them have a conversation. Users can also put their right hand over the earcup to decrease the volume and let in ambient sound, thanks to the “Quick Attention” feature. Plus the Sony offering also comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa onboard.

Another key addition is the multi-device pairing, which allows the WH-1000XM4 to connect with two devices at once and automatically pick the right device that is ringing. Users also get a one-tap device switching convenience. The new Sony headphones are claimed to deliver 30 hours of battery life, while charging them for 10 minutes will be good enough for 5 hours of playback.