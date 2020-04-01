Up next
Sony has today launched two new wearable audio products – the WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds and the WH-CH710N headphone that come with what the company calls ‘Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation.’

The Sony WF-XB700 earbuds with ‘Extra Bass’ technology are priced at $129.99 and act as an affordable alternative to the acclaimed WF-1000XM3. Sony’s new IPX4-rated earbuds are claimed to last 9 hours on a single charge and rival Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ and other options from brands like Jabra.

As for the WH-CH710N headphones, they are a less pricey alternative to the well-received Sony WH-1000XM3. The new Sony headphones employ the Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling (AINC) tech and a dual-mic array for better noise isolation. They promise up to 35 hours of audio playback on a single charge and cost $199.99 in the US.

Source: Sony (1), (2)

