Author

Sony has today launched two new wearable audio products – the WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds and the WH-CH710N headphone that come with what the company calls ‘Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation.’

The Sony WF-XB700 earbuds with ‘Extra Bass’ technology are priced at $129.99 and act as an affordable alternative to the acclaimed WF-1000XM3. Sony’s new IPX4-rated earbuds are claimed to last 9 hours on a single charge and rival Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ and other options from brands like Jabra.

As for the WH-CH710N headphones, they are a less pricey alternative to the well-received Sony WH-1000XM3. The new Sony headphones employ the Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling (AINC) tech and a dual-mic array for better noise isolation. They promise up to 35 hours of audio playback on a single charge and cost $199.99 in the US.

Source: Sony (1), (2)

You May Also Like

YouTube videos now default to SD quality worldwide amid coronavirus crisis

Even though videos will default to SD quality worldwide, users can still choose to watch it at a higher or lower resolution on YouTube.

YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video have lowered the bitrate of streaming content on their respective platforms across Europe due to coronavirus.

Google Play Movies might soon offer free movies and TV shows, but with ads

Google Play Movies lets you buy or rent movies and TV shows, but the platform might soon let users watch content for free if they agree to see ads.