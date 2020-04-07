Finally, we have our first official look at the new controller for PlayStation 5. Sony is calling it DualSense, and has made a host of changes both aesthetically and internally to make it a worthy upgrade over the PlayStation 4’s Dual Shock 4 controller.

Let’s start with the design. The DualSense controller opts for a two-tone colour scheme with more aggressive lines, while the light bar now sits at each side of the touchpad. More importantly, the Share button is gone, but it has been substituted with a new “Create” button.

Sony’s new DualSense controller packs adaptive triggers beneath the L2 and R2 buttons, and the angle of hand triggers has also been subtly tweaked. More importantly, the new controller has a mic built-in, which means you no longer need a headset to chat with friends.

Sony will share more details about the DualSense controller in the days leading up to the PlayStation 5’s launch in the holiday season.

Source: PlayStation Blog