Sony triple-camera Xperia XZ4 leaks

The Sony Xperia XZ3 announced at IFA 2018 was the company’s first OLED-equipped Xperia device. The company is already working on the Xperia XZ4 follow-up, and this one too will be a first. According to a set of leaked CAD renders, this will be the first Sony triple-camera smartphone. When exactly will it be announced is yet unknown, but since the leaks are starting to pop up, MWC 2019 could be our best bet.

We’re going to remain a tad skeptical about these renders, but they reveal a phone that does no longer employ a curved design like the Xperia XZ3. There appears to be no notch at the top of a screen which is claimed to have a 21:9 aspect ratio. 6.5-inches is what the report hints in terms of display size, and the dimensions will allegedly be 166.9 x 72.4 x 8.2mm (9mm at the thickest point of the camera protrusion on the back).

Aside from the fact that the phone is hinted to have the first Sony triple-camera setup, there are no other details regarding the cameras or lenses. A 3.5mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen, and the fingerprint scanner is reportedly going to be embedded in the power button.

Since this is the first leak of the Xperia XZ4, we’re pretty sure that more and more details will pop up as we’re getting close to MWC 2019. We’ll keep you posted!