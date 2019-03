Looks like March 25 will be a busy day. Huawei decided to unveil the P30 line-up in Paris and the new Enjoy phones in China, and now Sony also announced its State of Play stream for the exact same date. It’s a new video program with the first installment airing live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook worldwide on Monday, March 25 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.

According to the blog post, the first episode is going to be dedicated to showcasing upcoming PS4 and PS VR software. These will include new trailers, new game announcements, as well as new gameplay footage.

The blog post also mentions that Sate of Play will return “throughout the year with more updates and announcements”.