To say that Sony’s smartphone business has seen better days is a bitter consolation in itself, but things keep worsening for the Japanese electronics giant. The company’s latest financial report for the quarter ending on March 31 paints a grim picture, as Sony only managed to move merely 0.4 million smartphones in 2020’s first three months.

That’s a record low number for Sony and also a huge quarterly decline, as the company sold 1.3 million units in the previous quarter. However, things are not going to be rosy in the foreseeable future, as smartphone shipments are expected to nosedive in the upcoming quarter, thanks in no part to the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted supply chain as well as sales to a huge extent.

Image: Sony

Sony will be underpinning its hopes of a revival in smartphone business on the new Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro 5G flagships, as well as the Xperia 10 II mid-ranger. But with competitors offering alternatives with better specifications and a lower price tag, the road ahead for Sony is quite challenging.

Source: Sony