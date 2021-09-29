You can currently get terrific savings on several smart TVs over at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Sony A80J 77-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD smart Google TV that’s currently getting a 25 percent discount that will get you a whopping $1,001.99 savings meaning that you can pick this model up for $2,998. The smaller Sony A80J 65-inch option sells for $1,798 after receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. But if you still want a massive 75-inch display, you can also check out the Sony X80J 75-inch Ultra HD LED smart Google TV that is available for $1,098 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $401.99 savings.

You will also find some great deals on LG Smart TVs. For instance, the LG C1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV is currently getting a $702 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $1,798. If that’s too much for you, there’s also the LG LED Smart NanoCell TV coming $1,147 on its 75-inch model. In addition, this smart TV comes with a 60Hz refresh rate display and $353 savings. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also choose the Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Quantum Dot QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV that’s selling for $750 after a $100 discount.

    Sony A80J BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

    LG C1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

You can also consider checking out the Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar that’s currently getting a 15 percent discount. It can be yours for $598, and you will get a sweet theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side, and above for true audio immersion, plus $102 savings. And things get better when you add promo code 7VCQE4O7FUJ9 at checkout since this will get you $50 extra savings. A more affordable option for those looking for great sound is the Klipsch Black Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround Sound System, that’s now available for $330 after a $35 discount.

You can also opt for the Rockville TM80C Cherry Powered Home Theater Tower Speakers that are available for $280 after a $40 discount on its 8-inch version. But if it were my money, I’d go for the 10-inch speaker option as it’s getting a $99 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $300. You can also go for the Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition that will also bring the joys of Fire TV to your smart TV. It is currently getting a 22 percent discount, meaning that you can buy one for $140.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

