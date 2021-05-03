We have found some excellent savings on several Sony smart TV models. First up, we have the amazing Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV getting a $301.99 discount, meaning you can get one for $2,498, or get the larger 85-inch Sony X900H smart TV for $2,198 after a $401.99 discount. Now, if that feels a bit excessive for your taste and your budget, you can also choose a more affordable Sony X800H 55-inch smart TV that’s now going for $698 with $101.99 savings.

The best part of this last model is that you can even choose to go all out for the Sony X800H 85-inch model, and you’d still be paying less than the previous models, as it’s selling for $1,798 with a $201.99 discount. Now, you can also choose to keep your current TV and give it a boost with a new Fire TV Stick 4K that’s currently getting a $12 discount, which means you can get one for just under $38.

    Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K UHD Smart TV

    Sony X900H 85-inch TV

    Sony X800H 55-inch TV

 

And since we’re already talking about Amazon products, we have to include the Amazon Echo Dot, which comes with a $20 discount and an integrated clock for $40. The regular Echo Dot, the one without a clock, is also getting a $20 discount, so you can grab one for $30, and if you’re still interested in getting the previous-generation Echo Dot, you can get yours for $25 after a $15 discount.

    Gen 4 Echo Dot with Clock

    Gen 4 Echo Dot

    Gen 3 Echo Dot

 

Finally, it seems that Tile is stepping up its game, as we have found several deals on Tile trackers. First up, the 2020 Tile Mate is currently getting a $5 discount, which leaves it available for $20. However, you can get the same $5 savings on the Time Pro that’s now selling for $30, or grab the Tile Slip for $ after getting the same discount. The Tile Sticker 4-pack that will easily stick to your belongings comes with a $4.54 discount, which means you can get yours for $55.45, or get the Tile Essentials 4-pack that includes 1 Mate, 1 Slim, and two Sticker trackers for $69.71.

    Tile Pro

    Tile Slim

    Tile Sticker

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

