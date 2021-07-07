We keep on getting great deals from Amazon.com. The latest ones feature the Sony X90J 75-inch BRAVIA XR Smart TV, which is getting a 12 percent discount that translates to $301.99 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $2,298. Now, there are more affordable options from Sony, as the Sony X85J 43 Inch TV is going for $$748 after a $151.99 discount, or get the Sony X80J variant with the same 43-inch display for $598 and $51,99 savings.

Now, there are more options from other well-known brands, starting with the LG 77 inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV, which is now selling for $3,297. You won’t see any savings listed on the TV’s landing page, but you must know that you will find the same TV going for $4,000, meaning that you save $703 when purchasing from Amazon.com. Finally, the Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series is getting a $102 discount, which leaves it available for $1,398.

Now, moving to the Chromebook department, we find the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 getting a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $31.24 after $118.75 savings. This laptop features a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and Intel integrated graphics. The Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $260 after a $28.82 discount. This model comes with an 11.6-inch display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, or grab the more affordable Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook for just $200 with $20 savings. It features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

We have also found several LG gaming monitors on sale, starting with the 32-inch LG Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor that’s currently getting a $53 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $547. A more affordable 32-inch option is the Ultragear QHD with 165Hz refresh rate that is now selling for $297 with $103 savings. You can also consider going for the smaller 27-inch variants, as they’re going for $447 and $310 with $53 and $90 savings, respectively.