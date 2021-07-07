We keep on getting great deals from Amazon.com. The latest ones feature the Sony X90J 75-inch BRAVIA XR Smart TV, which is getting a 12 percent discount that translates to $301.99 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $2,298. Now, there are more affordable options from Sony, as the Sony X85J 43 Inch TV is going for $$748 after a $151.99 discount, or get the Sony X80J variant with the same 43-inch display for $598 and $51,99 savings.

Now, there are more options from other well-known brands, starting with the LG 77 inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV, which is now selling for $3,297. You won’t see any savings listed on the TV’s landing page, but you must know that you will find the same TV going for $4,000, meaning that you save $703 when purchasing from Amazon.com. Finally, the Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series is getting a $102 discount, which leaves it available for $1,398.

    Sony X90J 75-inch BRAVIA XR Smart TV

    LG 77-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV

    Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series

Now, moving to the Chromebook department, we find the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 getting a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $31.24 after $118.75 savings. This laptop features a 13-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and Intel integrated graphics. The Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $260 after a $28.82 discount. This model comes with an 11.6-inch display, a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, or grab the more affordable Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook for just $200 with $20 savings. It features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

    Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

    32-inch LG Ultragear QHD gaming monitor

productimage=”https://pocketnow.com/wp/../files/2021/06/Lenovo-Chromebook-C330-2-in-1-Convertible-Laptop.jpg” buttontext=”View at Amazon” ]
    Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook

We have also found several LG gaming monitors on sale, starting with the 32-inch LG Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor that’s currently getting a $53 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $547. A more affordable 32-inch option is the Ultragear QHD with 165Hz refresh rate that is now selling for $297 with $103 savings. You can also consider going for the smaller 27-inch variants, as they’re going for $447 and $310 with $53 and $90 savings, respectively.

    32-inch LG Ultragear QHD Nano IPS Gaming Monitor




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
HP Chromebook x360 14c flip view
HP’s 4th of July sale brings amazing discounts on laptops, monitors and more
We keep getting great deals, this time from HP and Amazon, where we have a special fourth of July sales event with laptops, and more on sale
Amazon went from a Garage to $1.77T in 27 years. Happy birthday!
Happy Birthday, Amazon! The company started twenty-seven years ago, in the garage of Jeff Bezos, and now it is an e-commerce titan
The LG Gram 16, Razer Blade 15 and more devices are on sale today
We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we find the LG Gram, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and more devices on sale