Sony selling less and less mobile phones

Sony seems to be on a downward spiral. According to its second quarter financial report, the company managed to sell two million phones between the months of April and June. That number is now significantly smaller as the third quarter report is in. Sony announced that it managed to sell 1.6 million phones between July and September, which is 50 percent down compared to the same period of last year.

Subsequently, revenues are down as well from JPY172 billion to JPY117.8 billion, with an operating loss of JPY29.8 billion. Interestingly, the operating profit expectations increased to JPY870 billion ($7.72 billion) from the prior forecast of JPY670 billion.

The yearly forecast for phones sold has been adjusted from the 9 million forecasted by the end of the fiscal year to 7 million. Sony saw its sales plummet in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.