Sony sells 6.5 million smartphones, 50% less than in previous year

Sony has published its Fiscal Year 2018 numbers and it should come as no surprise that the mobile division is struggling. The company just recently closed its Beijing factory, moving production to Thailand, after cutting more than 200 jobs in the Mobile division in Sweden. As far as the numbers are concerned, in the Fiscal Year of 2018, Sony sold 6.5 million smartphones, which is 51.85% less than the 13.5 million it managed to sell in the Fiscal Year 2017.

In terms of financial numbers, that’s 225.7 billion JPY less than the year before, representing a 31% decrease. Despite the mobile division struggling, with a forecast for Fiscal Year 2019 that predicts the decreasing trend, Sony as a hole is doing fairly well, fueled mostly by gaming, imaging, and home entertainment products.

You can check the entire report for Sony’s full Fiscal Year 2018, as well as Q4 of FY2018.