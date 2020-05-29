Sony has announced plans to host a virtual PlayStation 5 event on June 4 that kicks off at 1:00 PM PDT (1:30 AM IST) and will be live-streamed on YouTube and Twitch. As for the event itself, Sony is promising to showcase ‘the future of gaming’ during the event, likely referring to the games for its next-gen console.

“I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday,” President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan wrote in a blog post. The event will last a little over an hour and will be open to all who tune in.

Sony has not dropped any details about the games that will be showcased during its June 4 virtual event, but we suspect a few PlayStation 5 exclusives will be a part of the reveal. As per a recent report, Sony might lift the covers from a total of 38 games for the PlayStation 5, a number that was also mentioned in the latest issue of the Official PlayStation Magazine.

Source: PlayStation Blog