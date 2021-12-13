Sony reportedly had plans to launch PlayStation Now on Android and iOS

Just a few days ago, a report claimed that Microsoft and Apple allegedly agreed for a deal to bring Xbox titles as individual apps to iOS. Now, in another report, The Verge has detailed that Sony was also trying to bring its cloud game streaming service PlayStation Now to mobile phones.

The report from The Verge is based on the "confidential documents" from the Epic v. Apple trial. According to the report, "Apple had insider knowledge of Sony’s upcoming launch." The company had allegedly heard about a "mobile extension" of Sony's game streaming service that would give users access to over 450 PS3 and PS4 games. However, the launch never saw the light of the day.

The document Sony unearthed is from 2017, and at that moment, Sony's PlayStation Now service was available on the PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, and a few supported smart TVs and Blu-ray players. However, the company suddenly changed its plans and started offering the service only on PS4 and PC devices.

Even though Sony dropped plans to launch its own game streaming service on iOS and Android in 2017, the company is rumored to be working on the next version of PlayStation Now called Spartacus. The new subscription will allegedly compete directly with Xbox Game Pass though it still isn't clear if it will be available on Android devices and iPhones. Would you like to play PlayStation games on your smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge