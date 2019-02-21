Sony ramping up and betting big on its chip business

Sony is planning to spend half of the group’s capital expenditures, 600 billion yen ($5.4 billion) specifically, on imaging sensors. The investment is a three-year plan ending March 2021. Additionally, over the next two years, the company will assign 40 percent of its new engineer hires in Japan to its chip business. The information comes from a Reuters report citing information from Sony Corp.

The company is betting big on its chip business, which includes its imaging sensors. Sony is preparing to ramp said division anticipating growth from new applications. These could include, but are not limited to phones, smartphones, cameras, and automotive applications.

Reuters notes that Sony is dominating more than half of the imaging sensor market for smartphones. Additionally, the company is planning on hiring 320 new engineers annually in Japan this year and in 2019. This number is up from 250 in 2018, and it doesn’t include overseas hires.