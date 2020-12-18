In what can be called a not-very-surprising move, Sony has decided to pull Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store. Yes, it was due to complaints of disgruntled players who came across way too many bugs on the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Ever since the game’s launch, it became apparent that the PC version and the build released for next-gen consoles (read: PlayStation and Xbox Series S/X) was much better compared to the experience you get on the PS4 and Xbox One. Even CD Projekt Red’s business development SVP, Michal Nowakowski, had to admit in an investor call that the game was not well-optimized for the previous-gen consoles.

Refunds can be availed for Xbox One version too

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,” said Sony’s statement on the PlayStation Store. “Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.”

To recall, CD Projekt Red recently announced that it would offer refunds to players who were dissatisfied with how the game performed, but the actual process of claiming the refund left many frustrated. It was later revealed that CD Project Red’s decision to offer refunds was not actually cleared by the two main distributing partners at the time – Sony and Microsoft. With Sony officially throwing in the towel and promising players a refund, the process of getting your money back will likely be a lot smoother.

Choppy frame rates, screen-tearing, and weird-game physics were among the issues reported by Cyberpunk 2077 players who experienced it on the PS4 and Xbox One. Some of the glaring differences between the PC and console experience even became the butt of jokes online and have now been immortalized as memes in the gaming community. Remember #Cyberbug2077 trending on Twitter?

Criticism aside, it is unclear when Cyberpunk 2077 will be back on the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt Red has already revealed that it will release two large patches – one in January and the second in February – that will fix some of the biggest performance issues that players came across in Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.