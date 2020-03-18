We have finally received official details about the upcoming Sony PS5. This new gaming console will launch during the holiday season of 2020, and Sony doesn’t expect that the coronavirus may impact this schedule. The company held a presentation that detailed everything that’s coming under the hood of this long-awaited console.

The upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 will arrive with lots of power. It will include a CPU and GPU made by AMD, custom 852GB SSD storage, 16GB GDDR6/256-bit, and 10.28 TFLOPs output. When you compare the Sony PS5 to the Xbox Series X that was revealed on Monday, you can see that they will have similar hardware.

System lead Architect Marc Cerny started explaining the three principles behind the hardware design, which included listening to developers, balancing evolution and revolution, and finally finding new dreams. The new PS5 will be able to load 2GB of data in 0.27 seconds, compared with 20 seconds for the PS4 thanks to new components. This means that you won’t have to wait forever to start gaming. Another important announcement is that there will be backward compatibility that will support almost all of ‘the top 100 PS4 games at launch, with support for more games in the future.

Source CNet