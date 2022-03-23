Sony PS5 will soon gain Variable Refresh Rate feature, even in games that don't natively support it

Sony today announced new software updates for its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. Along with the new software updates, Sony also announced that it will be rolling out Variable Refresh Rate for PS5 on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors in the coming months.

The news comes after Sony announced it will bring this feature to the PS5. In comparison, Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S series devices have had variable refresh rate support since the launch. Sony says the Variable Refresh Rate feature will sync the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output.

Sony says variable refresh rate improves gameplay by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay after the VRR feature will look better as the scenes are rendered instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Current game developers can update their games to support the Variable Refresh Rate feature while future games can support its launch only.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, even if a game developer doesn't update their game, users will still be able to choose to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. This may improve the gaming experience for some games, says Sony. The company hasn't specified an exact date for the VRR patch, but it says it will release more news about the feature in the coming months.

Source: PlayStation Blog | Via: The Verge