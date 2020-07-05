We are still waiting for the official price and launch date of the next Sony PlayStation 5, but while we expect, we can take a look at some of the images that have been posted on Flipkart and Amazon.

According to teaser pages that went live over at Amazon and Flipkart, we can confirm that the new PlayStation 5 will arrive sometime in late 2020. Both sites posted images of the standard and the digital edition of these new gaming consoles, as well as the accessories that you will need to have a better gaming experience. We find the DualSense Wireless Controller, the PULSE 3D Wireless headset, Media Remote, DualSense Charging Station, and HD Camera.

We can even take a look at some of the games that will be available to play, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and more.

Source GSM Arena

