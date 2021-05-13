Sony has announced the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller will soon be available in two new colors: Midnight Black ($69.99) and Cosmic Red ($74.99). The new color options will be available globally at participating retailers starting in June.

The Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing, evoking the stealthier look of past PlayStation releases, including the last-generation PS4. The Cosmic Red, meanwhile, features a black and red design that gives it a very sci-fi look. Sony said the design was inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos. The controller’s button colors and detailing have also been tailored to complement the new colors.

“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and entice our fans, and these new colors are the result of an extensive selection process,” said Sony’s Leo Cardoso. “We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other, as well as the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the colors around the theme of ‘galaxy’ as it felt like a natural progression from the original PS5 and accessories designs.”

These new color options are a big departure from the sterile white of the PlayStation 5. But they’re on-brand for Sony, which has traditionally released its consoles and accessories in black or grey. It remains to be seen if these new DualSense colors will make their way to the PlayStation 5. The console features removable faceplates, and people have been begging Sony to offer different color options. As of now, the only way to get different faceplates is to find them via a third party.

It may be a moot point anyway, because it’s virtually impossible to find a PlayStation 5, and semi-conductor shortages could mean the console will be in very limited supply until 2022 at the earliest. But, hey, at least we have new DualSense colors.