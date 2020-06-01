Last week, Sony announced a virtual event on June 4 that would have been used to showcase the games coming to its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. But in the wake of the ongoing unrest and nationwide protests in the US that have now found international exposure too, Sony has decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 game reveal event.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” Sony announced via a tweet.

The June 4 PlayStation 5 event was set to last for over an hour and was supposed to be the showcase of new games for Sony’s next-gen console. The company has not revealed how far the event has been pushed back, but we’ll keep you updated as and when Sony makes an announcement.

