Sony just unveiled the new PlayStation VR2 headset

Sony confirmed the existence of its PlayStation VR2 headset earlier this year at CES 2022, but it didn’t share any images and designs of the upcoming VR headset. Sony did, however, share some specifications, and today, it finally revealed how the new PlayStation VR2 device will look with the new controllers.

Sony shared new images of the PlayStation VR2 headset, which rocks a similar white, and stylish design to the PlayStation 5 gaming console. The controllers also get the same painting, and it appears to have a clean and minimalistic look, with only a single cable going around at the back of the headset.

The PlayStation VR2 headset will work with the PlayStation 5, and it will only need a single USB-C cable to output the image onto the device. The headset will have all of the required hardware and software, as well as eye-tracking, head-tracking, and more. The device will have haptic feedback, 4K 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution, support HDR, and have 90 or 120Hz display panels with eye-tracking. The headset is expected to offer 110-degrees field of view.

The lens on the headset will be adjustable thanks to a new vent design, and the controller will have a much improved haptic feedback. Sony still hasn’t shared when the new PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers would finally make it to the market, but we expect to hear more about the device in the coming weeks and months ahead, although we might not be able to get our hands on one, given that purchasing PlayStation 5 consoles remains nearly-impossible thanks to the global shortage, and scalpers buying up all stock.