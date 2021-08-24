The latest Sony PlayStation 5 was released back in November 2020. The excitement was off the roof, and it made tons of people go online to try to get their hands on this new gaming console. Now, one of my friends asked me if I was going to try and get one at launch, and I must be honest, I didn’t want to. Now, this decision has nothing to do with pricing or the horde of scalpers who buy most available units to resell them for up to $1,300 or $1,400. Instead, my reason is straightforward, I don’t go for the first stock, as age has taught me that a console can always get better with time.

Previous PlayStation consoles have presented issues with cell microprocessors, overheating, games not loading, defective consoles, TV connection issues, and even server issues. So yeah, I believe that it’s best to wait until the console has had enough time in the market to get one for my living room. And now, Sony has launched a new revised PlayStation 5 model that’s lighter, and it doesn’t need a screwdriver to stand.

The new Sony PlayStation 5 model has been spotted by an Australian-based gaming site. This model includes a new screw that allows users to adjust it with their hands. Further, the new model is .6 pounds or 300 grams lighter than the original, and there’s even a chance in the model numbers, as the new version has CFI-1102A for a model number, while the original one was CFI-1000.

Not only is the screw different it’s a different clamp as well. pic.twitter.com/JLr6eK2tae — B (@bdp2007) August 23, 2021

Now, changes don’t stop there, as we also get to see images that compare the differences between the clamp of the original console and the one shipping with the lighter model. The new PlayStation 5 consoles seem to have been first spotted in Australia, and rumors suggest that they will soon make their way to the United States.

There’s no clear answer as to how Sony managed to shave off more than half a pound of the weight of its Play Station 5, but what’s important is that it seems that we may soon get more units so that you can finally get your hands on one, while I wait a bit longer.

