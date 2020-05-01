Sony is increasing the prices of its PlayStation (PS) 4 Slim and PS4 Pro in India. The revised pricing will come into effect after the lockdown ends in the country.

The PS 4 Slim price has gone up by Rs 2,000 while the PS4 Pro price has increased by Rs 1,720. The former is up from Rs 27,990 to Rs 29,990, while the latter was previously selling for Rs 36,990 and will now cost Rs 38,710.

The prices were confirmed by Sony‘s India website. The PS4 consoles are currently listed on e-commerce website Flipkart with the older prices. However, they are currently unavailable or not deliverable due to the lockdown.

Further, a report from Mako Reactor claims that PS4 Slim will be getting a new bundle called the PS4 Mega Pack that will include discs for GTA V, God of War, Days Gone, a code for Fortnite cosmetics, as well as a code for three months of PlayStation Plus.